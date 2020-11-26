Families line up in Lennox for free turkeys and essential items

LENNOX, Calif. (KABC) -- Families lined up Wednesday for a turkey giveaway at Lennox Academy.The office of Assemblywoman Autumn Burke in partnership with the Lennox Coordinating Council and 101 Enterprises Foundation gave away free turkeys and bags filled with essential items like toilet paper, masks and hand sanitizer."We're doing the turkeys as usual, but disinfectant, toilet paper, backpacks," Burke said. "Everything we can do to just make life a little easier.""It's something that brings up people's spirits because there's a lot of people out of work," said community member Salvador Mateos. "And there's not enough help going around."Burke represents California's 62nd Assembly District, which includes parts of the Westside and South Bay.