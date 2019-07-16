Community & Events

CONCHA CELEBRATION: Fans celebrate Mexican sweet bread at Concha Con

By
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Concha Con is a celebration of all things pan dulce.

The one-day arts and culture festival "Concha Con" took place in Lincoln Heights on Saturday.

Concha Con's founder says she started it in 2017 to bring together the community in celebration of the delicious concha bread that is a part of many Latinx's cultural upbringing and connected to memories around kitchen tables with family.

The "concha" team is now three Latina women bringing a unique celebration of their proud culture.
