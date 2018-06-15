Feed SoCal 'Stuff-a-Truck' collects donations

During difficult economic times, one out of every seven people in Southern California experiences food insecurity.It's why ABC 7 Eyewitness News has teamed up with local businesses and food banks for the 7th Annual Feed SoCal hunger initiative throughout the month of June.On Friday, several Eyewitness News reporters helped collect food donations during various "Stuff-a-Truck" events across the Southland.In Simi Valley, Marc Brown collected 724,160 pounds of food that will be used to make about 603,467 meals.Leticia Juarez helped bring in 280,765 pounds of food in Ontario. Her haul measures out to about 233,971 meals.Combined, that's more than 1 million pounds of food for more than 800,000 meals, all of which will stay local to feed those in need.