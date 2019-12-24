Firefighters deliver toys to Upland family who lost home in plane crash

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It was not where the Tonello family planned to welcome their guests this Christmas.The home they are in is not their own.Last month, a plane crashed into their home in Upland.The pilot was killed, but miraculously no one else on the ground was hurt, including Heather Tonello's husband and their 2-year-old son, who were home at the time."We have been through a lot but we are so thankful for everybody who has helped us out in so many ways," said Heather Tonello.On Monday morning, the family got a very special visit from some of the firefighters who were on the scene of the crash.They came bearing gifts for the entire family, from toys to an Xbox for the oldest girls.The toys were provided through the Spark of Love.Santa and Batman were also on hand to help make the delivery.Chief Dan Munsey of the San Bernardino County Fire Department gave credit to neighbors saying, "The benevolence of this community and the county as a whole really allows us to do this kind of thing."In this season of giving, firefighters and the community are helping to restore what was lost.For the Tonellos the best gift of all was being able to share another Christmas as a family."Just happy to be together this year and we can start over as a family that we are all safe and well and have each other," added Tonello.