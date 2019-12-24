spark of love

Firefighters deliver toys to Upland family who lost home in plane crash

By
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It was not where the Tonello family planned to welcome their guests this Christmas.

The home they are in is not their own.

Last month, a plane crashed into their home in Upland.

The pilot was killed, but miraculously no one else on the ground was hurt, including Heather Tonello's husband and their 2-year-old son, who were home at the time.

"We have been through a lot but we are so thankful for everybody who has helped us out in so many ways," said Heather Tonello.

On Monday morning, the family got a very special visit from some of the firefighters who were on the scene of the crash.

They came bearing gifts for the entire family, from toys to an Xbox for the oldest girls.

The toys were provided through the Spark of Love.

Santa and Batman were also on hand to help make the delivery.

Chief Dan Munsey of the San Bernardino County Fire Department gave credit to neighbors saying, "The benevolence of this community and the county as a whole really allows us to do this kind of thing."

In this season of giving, firefighters and the community are helping to restore what was lost.

For the Tonellos the best gift of all was being able to share another Christmas as a family.

"Just happy to be together this year and we can start over as a family that we are all safe and well and have each other," added Tonello.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsuplandsan bernardino countychristmas giftholidayspark of lovegiftschristmasfamilycommunityplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Riverside girl goes Christmas shopping with heroes who saved her
Subaru makes huge donation to Spark of Love toy drive in Santa Ana
Families in need receive Christmas toys donated during ABC7's Spark of Love Toy Drive
OC group donates nearly 200 bikes for Spark of Love Toy Drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Members cheer as Eagle Rock church says it will pay off medical debt
SoCal snow: Wrightwood, Big Bear to see white Christmas
Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick roads
Stanford research recommends personal approach to prescribing painkillers
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill, wife arrested at Patriots game
Show More
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Authorities search for Central California woman last seen in OC
Riverside girl goes Christmas shopping with heroes who saved her
More TOP STORIES News