Fleet Week kicks off in San Pedro

The streets of downtown San Pedro were swinging. It was to welcome sailors to the third annual LA Fleet Week.The "Swing Peedro" dance party offered up a big band and plenty of swing music. Those sailors with two left feet were given free swing dance lessons.The event was one of several during Fleet Week decked out in WWII-era USO style. The week will be filled with events designed to give residents a closer look at naval operations.Fleet Week celebrates the arrival of 2,500 U.S. Navy Sailors. The first Fleet Week was celebrated in San Diego in 1935. It has since expanded to nine cities.