Floats hit streets of Irwindale for test run less than 2 months ahead of 131st Rose Parade

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- With less than two months to go, volunteers are in the final stages of the float-building process for the the 131st Rose Parade.Fiesta Parade Floats, the winningest float-building company in Rose Parade history, conducted a test run of their floats Saturday morning.Five of their 11 floats, each at different stages of completion, were trotted out on the streets of Irwindale for tournament officials to inspect. Officials were looking for mechanical and structural integrity, including the brake systems and hydraulics.Saturday's test run provided a sneak peak before decatorators from all over the world arrive to complete the designs with the signature floral materials beginning Dec. 26.