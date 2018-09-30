Former film set designer plans mini theme park in Long Beach

Patricio Wolovich has big dreams for a mini theme park. The Long Beach native has had his eye on a section of the expansive El Dorado Park since his youth.Through his many visits to the park, Wolovich kept thinking about the train and the possibilities for that section of the park. Wolovich took over the train operations at El Dorado Park and plans to build the "El Dorado Frontier" within the track's boundaries.His vision for the park includes a carousel and a large animatronic tree called "The Golden Oak," which will tell stories to kids. The California Gold Rush will be commemorated with an area where visitors can pan for gold.The goal is to create a fun and educational place that teaches visitors about the history of California and Long Beach.Wolovich not only has the vision for the park, he's able to build it. His team worked as set builders for the film industry, making them perfect for this job.Wolovich hopes to have the carousel up and running by next year. El Dorado Park is the site for other big ideas and events, having hosted the archery competition during the 1984 Olympics.