COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former film set designer plans mini theme park in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Patricio Wolovich has big dreams for a mini theme park. The Long Beach native has had his eye on a section of the expansive El Dorado Park since his youth.


Through his many visits to the park, Wolovich kept thinking about the train and the possibilities for that section of the park. Wolovich took over the train operations at El Dorado Park and plans to build the "El Dorado Frontier" within the track's boundaries.

His vision for the park includes a carousel and a large animatronic tree called "The Golden Oak," which will tell stories to kids. The California Gold Rush will be commemorated with an area where visitors can pan for gold.

The goal is to create a fun and educational place that teaches visitors about the history of California and Long Beach.

Wolovich not only has the vision for the park, he's able to build it. His team worked as set builders for the film industry, making them perfect for this job.

Wolovich hopes to have the carousel up and running by next year. El Dorado Park is the site for other big ideas and events, having hosted the archery competition during the 1984 Olympics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstheme parkeducationLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Lobster Rock brings 3-day crustacean celebration to Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach Museum exhibit honors Sandpipers philanthropic group
Pumpkin hunt at South Coast Botanic Garden turns scavenger hunt into educational adventure
Long Beach holds annual Fiesta in the Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne; 1 killed
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa
CA murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
VIDEO: Lightning lights up La Quinta skies ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa
Show More
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim will make full recovery
Manhattan Beach police chief honors employee killed in Las Vegas shooting
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
More News