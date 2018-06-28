Former president Barack Obama visits LA

Former president Barack Obama is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday for a fundraiser, although information regarding the event's location is being kept quiet for now.A few details that have been made public are that Christina Aguilera will be performing at the event and ticket prices are going to be pricey.Costs range from $2,700 to $100,000 per person.The $2,700 package includes admission to Aguilera's performance and a speaking event while the $100,000 price tag unlocks entry into a dinner, a photo with Obama, a membership to the Democratic National Finance Committee and tickets to additional events.Last May, Obama attended a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.