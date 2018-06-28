Former president Barack Obama visits LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Former president Barack Obama is visiting Los Angeles on Thursday for a fundraiser, although information regarding the event's location is being kept quiet for now.
A few details that have been made public are that Christina Aguilera will be performing at the event and ticket prices are going to be pricey.
Costs range from $2,700 to $100,000 per person.
The $2,700 package includes admission to Aguilera's performance and a speaking event while the $100,000 price tag unlocks entry into a dinner, a photo with Obama, a membership to the Democratic National Finance Committee and tickets to additional events.
Last May, Obama attended a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.