Healthy Housing Foundation hopes micro homes can solve LA's homeless crisis

The Healthy Housing Foundation hopes micro homes can be an affordable solution to the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Healthy Housing Foundation is trying to provide Los Angeles with an affordable solution to the homeless crisis with micro homes.

The foundation showed off a micro home delivered to the parking lot of the Madison Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The tiny modular home called "Kasita" is the first one ever deployed in California.

"For anyone who has ever flown into Los Angeles, you know that there is actually vast amount of open space, vast amount of areas where we can put a Kasita," said Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The Kasita was set up as a demonstration. The Madison Hotel was recently renovated to help the homeless get off the streets.

It is now home to 160 occupants.

Healthy Housing Foundation is part of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
