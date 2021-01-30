Community & Events

FriYay in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

L.A. County residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A few L.A. County residents decided to share some of their good news this week.

Leyla Rezvani shared that her 93-year-old grandma just received her first COVID-19 vaccination shot. She also shared that the Los Angeles City Metro will be planting trees in her community.

Dr. Ali Tayyeb created an art piece to serve as a memorial to health care workers lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da'venar Johnson is hosting the second Black and Brown Entrepreneur Open Air Market on February 27th in Inglewood as a way to get the word out about local entrepreneurs in her community.

