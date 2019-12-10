Community & Events

'Frozen 2' star Kristen Bell brings holiday cheer to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Frozen 2" star Kristen Bell brought some holiday cheer to kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Bell surprised patients with a special meet and greet last Thursday.

The children got a chance to see the movie and also meet with Disney animators.

The event is part of an initiative that supports Disney's commitment to helping children facing serious illness.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
