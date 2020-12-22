Community holds drive-thru fundraiser for 3 Wilmington children who lost dad to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The community of Wilmington over the weekend rallied around three young children who recently lost their father to COVID-19.
Community members held a drive-thru fundraiser and donation drive Sunday for Abraham Amezcua's three children: a 12-year-old and 11-year-old twins.
The single father passed away nearly two weeks ago. His oldest son found him in his home.
Amezcua, like so many others, was out of work and six months behind on rent, water and power payments. When the community heard about the tragedy, the children's cousin, Eden Castaneda, said many began offering their support.
The children are now being cared for by their aunt but she is also unemployed and herself struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Amezcua's children.
