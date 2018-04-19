BARBARA BUSH

Funeral arrangements announced for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Her body was taken to the George H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston for private visitation

READ MORE: Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush

EMBED More News Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush.


Friday, Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Houston police outlined their security plan regarding the public viewing.

RELATED: Houston police reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing

EMBED More News Videos

HPD announces security measures for Barbara Bush's funeral.



Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

The burial ceremony will be private.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
No punishment for professor who called Bush 'amazing racist'
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News