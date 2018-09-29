COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Gardena club demonstrates art of bonsai

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Every month, residents of Gardena gather at their community center for a bonsai demonstration.



The Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai invites different experts to share their knowledge of the art of bonsai. Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai translates to Number One Bonsai Club.

Bonsai is a Japanese art form using cultivation techniques to produce small trees in containers that mimic the shape and scale of full-size trees.

Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai was established in 1986. Dozens of people attend their monthly demonstrations, which are open to the public.

Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai meets the third Friday of each month at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center in Gardena. The annual bonsai show is held the first weekend in May.
