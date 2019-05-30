Community & Events

Garfield High School in East L.A. commemorating the Chicano Moratorium

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Garfield High School in L.A. commemorated the Chicano Moratorium Thursday.

The movement of Chicano anti-war activists built a broad-based coalition of Mexican-American groups to organize opposition to the Vietnam War.

The event and speakers aim to inspire students to become leaders and participate in our nation's development.

Garfield High School's history department is honoring the movement with an art exhibit displaying the series of marches, rallies and protests from that time.
