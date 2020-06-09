George Floyd protests to continue in Southern California as he is laid to rest in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6238597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California saw another day of protests on Monday, one day after an estimated 50,000 people turned out in Hollywood for a peaceful demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several peaceful protests are again scheduled to take place in Southern California on the day that a private funeral is held for George Floyd in Texas.Floyd, whose death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice, will be buried in Houston Tuesday, carried home in a horse-drawn carriage.Floyd was 46 when he was killed. He will be laid to rest next to his mother. On May 25, as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck, the dying man cried out for his mother.In Los Angeles, demonstrations and vigils have become a daily occurrence in an effort to draw attention to the treatment of African Americans in the U.S. by police and the criminal justice system."Just like they did on Wall Street, because we want them to know that every single day and every single night we will be here until our message is heard and until there is change," said Jose Gomez, one of several protesters who slept in five tents in Grant Park across the street from City Hall overnight Monday.Events planned in Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday include:-- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Black Lives Matter will protest at the corner of Campus Road and York Boulevard in Highland Park.-- Noon - 4:30 p.m. a protest on the grass field outside Norwalk City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd.-- 1 p.m. A High Schoolers for Black Lives Matter march from Veterans Park, 4117 Overland Ave., in Culver City to the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division station, 12312 Culver Blvd.-- 1 p.m., a rally outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Walnut-Diamond Bar station, 21695 Valley Blvd. in Walnut.-- 1 p.m., a celebration of George Floyd's life near The Shops at Chino Hills, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.-- 3 p.m., protesters will rally at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Lucile Avenue in Silver Lake.-- 3 p.m., a Black Lives Matter protest at Royal Oaks Drive and Buena Vista Street in Duarte.-- In Orange County, a rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in front of the YMCA at 29831 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel.In the past two weeks, sweeping and previously unthinkable things have taken place throughout the U.S.: Confederate statues have been toppled, police departments around America have rethought the way they patrol minority neighborhoods, legislatures have debated use-of-force policies, and white, black and brown people have had uncomfortable, sometimes heated, discussions about race in a nation that is supposed to ensure equal opportunity for all.Calls for "defunding the police" have cropped up in many communities, and people around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity, saying that reforms and dialogue must not stop with Floyd's funeral.