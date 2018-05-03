COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get inspired: 4 artsy gatherings coming to Glendale

Photo: Amaury Salas/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to disrupt a monotonous weekly flow? No problem. The following weekend is set to bring a wide variety of creative events to Glendale.

Whether you prefer singing and dancing or programming robots, these four will get you started on a fresh path.

Sing in Mandarin



Photo: Mike Fox/Unsplash

Help your child learn Mandarin through song and dance at the Chinese Music Class at Collab&Play. The 45-minute class is designed to help non-native speakers, ages 0-5, learn the language through listening and observing.

The date: Friday 5/11, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

The location: Collab&Play, 1800 S. Brand Blvd. #103

The price: $20 per class or $180 for 10 weeks

Buy tickets

Meet the neighbors



Photo: Eventbrite

All are invited to view the new art and film exhibition, "Neighbors,"at ACE/121 Gallery -- part of an affordable housing community in Glendale for local artists. The exhibit asks fundamental questions about community building and community members themselves, while also exploring how ACE/121 provides opportunities for a diverse array of LA's creative minds.
The date: Friday 5/11, 7-10 p.m.

The location: ACE/121 Gallery, 121 N. Kenwood St.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Make something



Photo: Igor Ovsyannykov/Unsplash

Do you and the family love building new things? Then don't miss the inaugural MakerFest at the Downtown Central Library. There will be all types of family friendly hands-on activities -- from 3D printing and robotics to sewing and arts and crafts.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The location: Downtown Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.
The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Drift into 'Dreamscapes'



Photo: Andreas Wagner/Unsplash

Deborah Rosen a Dancers is bringing a new site-specific work, "Drifting...A Suite of Dreamscapes," to the Brand Library & Art Center. Featuring top dance companies from Southern California, the piece is inspired by everything from daydreams and sleep paralysis to nature and Frank Sinatra.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 4-5 p.m.

The location: Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
