Get inspired: 4 artsy gatherings coming to Glendale

Looking to disrupt a monotonous weekly flow? No problem. The following weekend is set to bring a wide variety of creative events to Glendale.Whether you prefer singing and dancing or programming robots, these four will get you started on a fresh path.Help your child learn Mandarin through song and dance at the Chinese Music Class at Collab&Play. The 45-minute class is designed to help non-native speakers, ages 0-5, learn the language through listening and observing.Friday 5/11, 3:30-4:15 p.m.Collab&Play, 1800 S. Brand Blvd. #103$20 per class or $180 for 10 weeksAll are invited to view the new art and film exhibition, "Neighbors,"at ACE/121 Gallery -- part of an affordable housing community in Glendale for local artists. The exhibit asks fundamental questions about community building and community members themselves, while also exploring how ACE/121 provides opportunities for a diverse array of LA's creative minds.Friday 5/11, 7-10 p.m.ACE/121 Gallery, 121 N. Kenwood St.FreeDo you and the family love building new things? Then don't miss the inaugural MakerFest at the Downtown Central Library. There will be all types of family friendly hands-on activities -- from 3D printing and robotics to sewing and arts and crafts.Saturday 5/12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Downtown Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.FreeDeborah Rosen a Dancers is bringing a new site-specific work, "Drifting...A Suite of Dreamscapes," to the Brand Library & Art Center. Featuring top dance companies from Southern California, the piece is inspired by everything from daydreams and sleep paralysis to nature and Frank Sinatra.Saturday 5/12, 4-5 p.m.Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St.Free