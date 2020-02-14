Long Beach chapel offering $14 weddings this Valentine's Day

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach has a sweet deal for couples this Valentine's Day: $14 weddings.
"What better day to get married than Valentine's Day," said owner and presiding officiant at the Cute Little Wedding Chapel, Alan Katz.
Katz has officiated over 6,500 weddings since 2003.
"I have the greatest job in the world," said the Long Beach native. "I have a front row seat to the best show in town."
The Valentine's Day deal does not include marriage license or travel fees. Walk-ins are welcome, but Katz recommends that couples make an appointment in advance because slots fill up quickly on February 14th.
The Cute Little Wedding Chapel is located in Bixby Knolls at 3740 Atlantic Ave Suite 201, Long Beach. For more information, visit their website.
