Ghouls take to the streets for Long Beach Zombie Fest

The "undead" have been walking the streets of Long Beach. They were at the annual Long Beach Zombie Fest.The three-day event took place at the Rainbow Lagoon. A number of zombie-themed activities were offered, many family friendly. Festival-goers could take part in a Zombie LARP (Live Action Role Playing) where they entered a "restricted" area to try to avoid zombies.A scavenger hunt let guests test their real-life skills in the wake of a zombie invasion. Several live music acts performed.Other activities included a zombie-infested maze, an alligator exhibit, and dance workshops. Attendees could also get a free zombie makeover.The highlights of the weekend were the Zombie Walk and the Shock Show, which featured a carnival of ghoulish stunt performers pushing their bodies to their limits.