Giving back: 4 charity events to plan for in Los Angeles this weekend | Hoodline

Photo: Noah Buscher/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to volunteer this weekend?

From planting trees to a holiday gala to yoga and helping the homeless, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Tree planting for the environment





On Saturday, roll up your sleeves and help plant some trees during the Winter Wonderland Festival at the Green Meadows Recreation Center.

This family-friendly event will help make the city of LA more sustainable for future generations. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and close-toed shoes are highly recommended.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Green Meadows Recreation Center, 431 E. 89th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Infinite Night of Peace





Enjoy a night of yoga and meditation, while giving back to the community this Saturday night at "An Infinite Night Of Peace." Attendees can expect a special acoustic performance by music artist Robot Nature, along with an after hours dance celebration courtesy of Drew Holy, Srikala and DJ Molayem.

The event is free, however donations are encouraged. All proceeds go to The Feed Our Souls Initiative for the benefit of homeless men, women and children currently living on skid row.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 4 a.m.
Where: Peace Yoga Gallery, 903 S. Main St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala





Head over to the Exchange LA nightclub on Sunday for the SLIG Charitable Foundation's 4th annual holiday gala -- a charitable event benefitting the Alzheimer's San Diego Foundation.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 17, 12 a.m.
Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St..
Admission: $69 (Regular Admission); More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
