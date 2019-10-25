Community & Events

GLAM UP: Cancer patients receive makeovers from volunteer glam squad in Boyle Heights

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the past 9 years, cancer patients have received makeovers at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

Over a hundred volunteers, which included makeup artists, hairdressers, barbers, manicurists, chefs and many more, volunteered their time and resources to make this a success for those who are battling the disease, on Tuesday.

The event, 'Chavelyta's Pamper-me Day', was put on by the organization Chavelyta's Pink Hood--run by Isabel Guillen, a cancer survivor.

"I felt like these women needed that type of support," Guillen said. "I had received it myself going through that treatment."

This year over 100 people, which included patients and their loved ones, were pampered by Chavelyta's volunteer glam squad.
