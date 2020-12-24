Graton Casino planning private 4,000-person New Year's Eve party

Sonoma County Officials say they are aware of the event.
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
"It would be our preference to not have a party with 4,000 people indoors," said Paul Gullixson, a spokesperson for Sonoma County during a press conference Wednesday.
Sonoma County Public Health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she had been in touch with the casino, but has no jurisdiction over sovereign land.
"They are trying to do things with as much mitigation as they can, in terms of limiting indoor capacity to 20% of what's normal, in terms of enforcing facial coverings or masks and social distancing," said Mase.
Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who has been skeptical about closing things like outdoor dining, was more forceful in his rebuttal, saying the science is clear about large indoor gatherings.
VIDEO: SJ church continues defying COVID-19 orders with plans for indoor Christmas Eve service
"I don't think it's necessarily a great thing in that regard. It's a difficult time, but gatherings have proven to be something that causes spread to occur rapidly," said Rabbitt.
Though, if they are going to be open on New Years Eve, he says at least they are planning on capping the number of people rather than letting it get out of hand.
If the 4,000-person figure mentioned by Gullixson is 20% capacity, the casino could theoretically fit 20,000 inside if they wanted.
"By having it be invite-only I suppose they could control who comes in, rather than expecting having a much larger number over the course of the evening," said Rabbitt.
In a statement, the tribal chairman Greg Sarris told ABC7:
"The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria continue to work closely with the Sonoma County Public Health Officer. Graton Resort & Casino will remain open on a limited basis and continues to exceed all CDC safety requirements. In addition to those safety measures already in place, team members are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and wear digital devices that ensure social distancing. Bars will continue to remain closed, and walk up alcohol service will end nightly at 9:00 pm."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic