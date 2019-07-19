Griffith Observatory hosts moon landing celebrations

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Griffith Observatory is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with tons of events this weekend.
There will be a special screening Friday night of the Sundance award winning documentary "Apollo 11." Followed by an after-hours party on the roof of the Observatory.
Film screening and after party starts at 8 p.m: $50 for Friends of the Observatory members; $75 for non-members.
On Saturday, there will be free daylong program of space themed presentations, activities, and celebrations to honor one of humankind's greatest achievements.
