Community & Events

Griffith Observatory hosts moon landing celebrations

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Griffith Observatory is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with tons of events this weekend.

There will be a special screening Friday night of the Sundance award winning documentary "Apollo 11." Followed by an after-hours party on the roof of the Observatory.

Film screening and after party starts at 8 p.m: $50 for Friends of the Observatory members; $75 for non-members.

On Saturday, there will be free daylong program of space themed presentations, activities, and celebrations to honor one of humankind's greatest achievements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesnasamoonmoonwalkneil armstrongbuzz aldrinmoon landing 50th
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Alleged SoCal scammers forged signatures to sell property, police say
3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase through L.A., SFV
At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Woman gunned down in Hollywood driveway; suspect sought
Show More
UK foreign secretary: 2 vessels seized by Iran
Tuition increase proposed for UC schools
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run in West L.A .
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in Perris
Driver, dog injured after rollover crash in Santa Clarita
More TOP STORIES News