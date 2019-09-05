LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A temporary homeless shelter may be coming to Griffith Park.
The Los Angeles Parks Commission has approved plans for a shelter to serve up to 100 people along Riverside Drive.
The project still needs to be funded by the city council.
There is precedent for this - following World War II, an affordable housing project for military families was installed in the park.
Griffith Park may be getting temporary homeless shelter, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News