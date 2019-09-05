Community & Events

Griffith Park may be getting temporary homeless shelter, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A temporary homeless shelter may be coming to Griffith Park.

The Los Angeles Parks Commission has approved plans for a shelter to serve up to 100 people along Riverside Drive.

The project still needs to be funded by the city council.

There is precedent for this - following World War II, an affordable housing project for military families was installed in the park.
