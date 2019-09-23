Community & Events

Eyewitness This: Officials to break ground on playground at Jenni Rivera Memorial Park in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Long Beach are breaking ground Monday on a new playground at the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park.

The project is one of several new playgrounds funded by revenue from a Measure A sales tax. The playground will be located on Walnut Avenue -- across from the Jenni Rivera mural, which was dedicated in 2015. The late singer, who was raised in Long Beach, died in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012.

