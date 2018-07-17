Harbor City is the childhood home of ABC7's Marc Brown!Marc Brown's family first moved to a brand new tract house here in the late '60s. Although, African Americans weren't allowed to buy in the development at first. Eventually, Marc's dad was voted the Home Owner's Association (HOA) president.Now, Harbor City is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in Los Angeles.And long before he sat behind the Eyewitness News desk, Marc's first job was at a nearby McDonald's in Lomita."Welcome to McDonald's. My name's Marc. Can I take your order please?"People like Harbor City for many reasons, but one main reason is for the schools, like Nathaniel Narbonne High School, which is one of the highest performing in the district from which Marc graduated.Famous alumni also include Actress Bo Derek, Quentin Tarantino and Los Angeles Chargers rookie Uchenna Nwosu.But one of Harbor City's most famous residents is Reggie, the alligator -- who turned up in Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park's Lake Machado in 2005. Now he's living the good life at the L.A. Zoo.The scenic lake is home to over 300 separate species of migratory birds and is part of the natural water habitat of Southern California for native animals and plants.And another spot to play outside is nearby harbor Park Municipal Golf Course, one of the most popular 9-hole course in the country.ABC7's Marc Brown proudly summed up his neighborhood visit, "Harbor City. I'm home!"