EYE ON L.A.

Harbor City: One of the most ethnically diverse communities in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Harbor City is ABC7's Marc Brown's childhood neighborhood. (KABC)

By
HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Harbor City is the childhood home of ABC7's Marc Brown!

Marc Brown's family first moved to a brand new tract house here in the late '60s. Although, African Americans weren't allowed to buy in the development at first. Eventually, Marc's dad was voted the Home Owner's Association (HOA) president.

Now, Harbor City is one of the most ethnically diverse communities in Los Angeles.

And long before he sat behind the Eyewitness News desk, Marc's first job was at a nearby McDonald's in Lomita.

"Welcome to McDonald's. My name's Marc. Can I take your order please?"

People like Harbor City for many reasons, but one main reason is for the schools, like Nathaniel Narbonne High School, which is one of the highest performing in the district from which Marc graduated.

Famous alumni also include Actress Bo Derek, Quentin Tarantino and Los Angeles Chargers rookie Uchenna Nwosu.

But one of Harbor City's most famous residents is Reggie, the alligator -- who turned up in Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park's Lake Machado in 2005. Now he's living the good life at the L.A. Zoo.

The scenic lake is home to over 300 separate species of migratory birds and is part of the natural water habitat of Southern California for native animals and plants.

And another spot to play outside is nearby harbor Park Municipal Golf Course, one of the most popular 9-hole course in the country.

ABC7's Marc Brown proudly summed up his neighborhood visit, "Harbor City. I'm home!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseye on l.a.neighborhoodlos angeleslocalishABC7 In the Neighborhood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON L.A.
Must-do things in LA's Little Tokyo
Made in LA: Buy local, eat local, love local
L.A. for those who love all things vintage
Take a journey through Topanga Canyon
Chino Hills: Home of largest CA lottery win and 1 of SoCal's oldest golf courses
More eye on l.a.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News