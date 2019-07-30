community journalist

Here's a look inside the new Long Beach City Hall

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach City Hall has a new home.

After three years of construction, the new four-building civic center on Ocean Boulevard has opened its doors. Long Beach's new civic center currently includes city hall and Port of Long Beach offices. Eventually, the $533 million project will incorporate a new public library, a retail marketplace and a public park.

The new main library, to be named after Bille Jean King, is scheduled to open in late September. Lincoln Park is to be renovated and is expected to open in 2021.

Civic Center Plaza is now located at 411-415 W. Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA.
