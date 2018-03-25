Hermosa Beach facing challenges making greenbelt more accessible

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. --Making the Hermosa Beach Greenbelt more accessible for people with disabilities has hit a snag.
The city council had voted to spend $280,000 on crushed granite to make the 3.7-mile path ADA-accessible.
But members on the city council argued a 1989 city code won't allow it.
The list of acceptable improvements to the greenbelt doesn't include complying with the American with Disabilities Act.
The city council has concluded there are three options: Do nothing, work with the accessibility groups for another solution, or put a zoning change on the ballot and let the voters decide.