Hermosa Beach facing challenges making greenbelt more accessible

Making the Hermosa Beach Greenbelt more accessible for people with disabilities has hit a snag.The city council had voted to spend $280,000 on crushed granite to make the 3.7-mile path ADA-accessible.But members on the city council argued a 1989 city code won't allow it.The list of acceptable improvements to the greenbelt doesn't include complying with the American with Disabilities Act.The city council has concluded there are three options: Do nothing, work with the accessibility groups for another solution, or put a zoning change on the ballot and let the voters decide.