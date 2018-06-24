Hermosa Beach looking to update city logo

The Hermosa Beach City Council is asking local artists to update the city logo.The current logo was developed by an unknown city staffer in the 1960s.Many think the logo is a sunburst surrounding the "HB" lettering.It's actually an impressionistic painting of 117-year-old Vetter Windmill.The winner of the contest will get $1,000 and an opportunity for a paid contract with the city.The new logo will be used on the city's website, new gateway signage and signage at civic facilities and parks.The city is also open to the idea of freshening up its official seal as well.Professional and amateur artists are asked to submit entries by July 20.