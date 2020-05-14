Community & Events

Highland Park Brewery adapts business strategy to survive pandemic

Highland Park Brewery in Chinatown is staying afloat after changing their business strategy to serve their community.
CHINATOWN (KABC) -- Like many businesses in the food and beverage industry, highland park brewery had to change their business strategy.

Bob Kunz is the owner of Highland Park Brewery.

"Essentially, overnight, the model shifted 100%. I mean, we obviously cannot be a gathering place for our community," said Kunz. "It took us a couple of weeks, it was like, you know, two, three weeks we started to see this sort of like, downward revenue, kind of hit a low point about three weeks into this sort of, shelter at home."

Pre-coronavirus, their sales breakdown looked like this: 80% beer on drafts and 20% cans.

But once the safer at home order went into effect, their sales had to shift to 100% cans.

And at first, they were only seeing about 40% of their regular revenue.

"It took us two or three weeks to kind of our team to start to hone in and our customers to get familiar, but now we're operating at like 80 to 90 percent of prior revenue," Kunz said.

Aside from changing their output from draft beer to cans, they also received the small business loan. And managed to bring back the majority of their staff to help with bottling, canning, and non-stop orders.

"I mean, a month ago and I was scared beyond belief. So, I think fast forward to now and it's this just lightbulb moment of like, I think we are one of the fortunate businesses right now."

"I think it's a testament to our customers, but it's also a testament to an awesome team that we have that are you know, not just resting on their laurels, but finding ways to innovate, get creative, be proactive," said Kunz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschinatownlos angeles countybrewerycommunity journalistsmall businessin the communitycraft beerbeercommunitybe localishsmall business survivalbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Antelope Valley flyover to honor front line workers
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
Show More
Las Vegas police release video of Mother's Day shootout with suspect
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Louisiana man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
More TOP STORIES News