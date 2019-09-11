Maiden, a female-crewed yacht, makes stop in Marina del Rey on its world tour

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Maiden, an all female-crewed yacht, arrived in Marina del Rey on one of its many stops on an around-the-world voyage.At the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, Janice Hahn honored sailing legend Tracy Edwards and the crew of Maiden. In 1989 Edwards skippered the crew to complete the Whitbred Round the World Race - a 33,000-mile competition that became the center of the 2019 documentary "Maiden." This was the first time a crew of women circled the globe in the world's longest and most grueling yacht race."We can say once again to women and girls, we can do anything and this is our time, " Edwards said.Maiden has recently been refurbished and is on its latest world tour. It's led by a new generation of all female sailors from around the world and is designed to help raise funds for The Maiden Factor's affiliate charities to raise awareness and funds for girls education. Maiden is currently docked in Marina del Rey.