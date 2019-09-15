Community & Events

Homeless veterans receive free services from city of Compton

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The 16th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down was underway Saturday and Sunday in Compton.

The city of Compton along with several of the city's partners, including the local Veterans Administration Medical Centers, provided haircuts, food, clothes, medical screenings, counseling and legal services to homeless veterans for free.

Job information would also be available.

The homeless veterans were given shelter and access to showers for the weekend.
