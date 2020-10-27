Community & Events

Torrance homeowner creates 'spooktacular' Halloween display for neighbors

The Halloween spectacle is complete with ghouls, smoke, and scary clowns.
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you are looking for some socially-distant Halloween fun, a house in Torrance has some spooky thrills for you.

A homeowner has turned their house at Spinning Avenue and 170th Street into a Halloween spectacle, complete with ghouls, smoke, and scary clowns.

The homeowner said that they set up the decorations to give their neighbors some holiday entertainment.

Anyone is free to come see the decorations, as long as they maintain social distancing and abide by health guidelines.

The decorations will remain up until Nov. 3.
