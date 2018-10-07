COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hometown Fair brings family fun to Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The best of Manhattan Beach was on display for its 46th annual Hometown Fair. The free event took place in the area near Live Oak Park, Dorsey Field and the Joslyn Center.


The festivities included live music. There were also more than 200 arts and crafts vendors and a variety of food options, including the fair's signature pepper bellies, which are Frito bags with chili and cheese.

The Manhattan Beach Historical Society had a display featuring pictures, books and other information. There were plenty of activities for kids, such as bounce houses. Other activities included pony rides, and a petting zoo.

For the adults, beer and wine gardens were a chance to relax and catch up with friends.

The fair also had a civic corner, which gave officials the opportunity to connect with residents.
