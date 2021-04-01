Local Lore: How this LA canyon filled with oak trees went from an oasis to a parking lot

Local Lore explores local history and hidden facts in our communities. With Local Lore, ABC7 points out extraordinary details in neighborhoods you may otherwise overlook.
There was once a canyon in Montrose, Calif., that had dozens of oak trees and a natural spring, according to the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. It's believed that Tongva Indians once used the spring's water and rested in the shade of the trees.
In the 1920s, the canyon was turned into a recreation center known as Indian Springs. It provided a source of entertainment and relaxation to locals for about four decades. The pool was known for its racial inclusivity and for training Olympic swimmers.
The land where Indian Springs was located was sold in the 1960s. In 1966, the new owner decided to build a shopping center. The canyon was filled in with dirt from a construction site up the road where now sits Verdugo Hills Hospital.
While Indian Springs is gone, the spring itself still has running water below ground.
ABC News' Michael Murray contributed to this report as the editor and co-producer.
