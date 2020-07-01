Where to watch 4th of July fireworks: How to celebrate from home

Although fireworks displays are prohibited in L.A. County, here are some ways to celebrate safely from home.
Virtual celebrations:
Grand Park
The popular Fourth of July Block Party will be taking place online this year instead of at Grand Park. Instead of an in-person celebration, there will be a three-hour livestream, with the first hour being broadcast on ABC7, abc7.com and our new connected TV apps. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will be hosted by Coleen Sullivan, who will be joined by Adrienne Alpert and community journalists Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz. For more details, visit Grand Park's website.
Rose Bowl
Although the in-person fireworks show is canceled, the Rose Bowl will be hosting a virtual celebration on Saturday at 2 p.m. According to Visit Pasadena's website, the one-hour virtual AmericaFest will "feature celebrations of our United States Veterans and military personnel, messages from our community thanking first responders, frontline workers and their personal heroes for their work during COVID-19, as well as a salute to America with a message for why we celebrate the 4th of July." The event will also feature a flyover of Pasadena and its landmarks. For more information and to register for the event visit the Rose Bowl's website.
Pacific Palisades
Instead of a fireworks show, the Pacific Palisades will be hosting a virtual concert starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. You can view the trailer here. In addition to the concert, the city will also have a community-wide flyover at 2 p.m. of WWII fighter planes.
Fireworks shows in your neighborhood:
Rancho Cucamonga
A free community show will be offered by the City of Rancho Cucamonga at Chaffey College. The 15-minute display starts at 9 p.m., and no spectators will be allowed on the campus.
Big Bear - CANCELED
The previously announced fireworks show in the City of Big Bear Lake has been postponed. According to the city's website the show will be "rescheduled for later this summer or fall if/when the coronavirus threat has subsided and it is again possible to present this great annual Big Bear tradition in a safe manner."
Tustin
The city of Tustin Parks and Recreation department will be having their fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. The city asks that residents watch from their homes. The event will also be live streamed starting at 8:30 p.m. at www.Tustin4thOfJuly.com.
Lake Elsinore
At 9:00 p.m. the city of Lake Elsinore will be having their fireworks show at Launch Pointe. The show will be paired with a Sky Concert synchronized to KOLA's Radio Station. If you have a boat (with proper night lights), you can also experience the fireworks show on the Lake. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at Launch Pointe, 32040 Riverside Drive, Lake Elsinore or online. For more information, visit the city's website.
Palms
The Palms fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. and will be visible throughout the desert community. The city is asking that you watch from home.
Temecula
Despite the Star Spangled 4th of July Parade being canceled, the city will be livestreaming a concert by the Mighty Untouchables on their Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Following the concert, a pre-recorded fireworks display will be shown at 9:00 p.m.
San Juan Capistrano
The city of San Juan Capistrano is hosting a drive-in fireworks show. Parking
reservations are required for the 9 p.m. show and attendees are required to watch from their vehicle. The event will also be livestreamed.
Dana Point - CANCELED
At 9:00 p.m. the city of Dana Point will be having their fireworks show on Dana Point Harbor. There will be free bus service from 10:00 a.m. to 11: 00 p.m. to the harbor. For more information call City of Dana Point Recreation at (949) 248-3536.
Victorville
The city of Victorville's 21-minute firework spectacular is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. with a music simulcast on 100.7 KATJ radio station. Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes. For more information call Hook Community Center at (760) 245-5551 or check out their website.
Apple Valley
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Town of Apple valley has canceled this year's Sunset Concert Series and Freedom Festival. The town's fireworks show will still go on. Residents are encouraged to watch the 9 p.m. show from home. There will be patriotic music simulcast on 106.5 The Fox radio station.
Mission Viejo - CANCELED
Despite the 4th of July Street Faire being canceled, Mission Viejo's fireworks spectacular is still scheduled for 9 p.m. from the Marty Russo Youth Athletic Park. The park will be closed to the public with no vehicle or pedestrian access or entry. Residents are encouraged to watch the fireworks from alternate locations including places surrounding the area and high elevations along Marguerite, Alicia and Olympiad.
Los Alamitos
The City of Los Alamitos and the City of Seal Beach will be hosting a Drive-Up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. Gates will open at 7:15 p.m. for vehicle entrance only and the show is expected to begin at 9:00 p.m. No pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed.