How to donate to victims of Hurricane Florence

ABC7 is joining all ABC Owned Television stations across the country and the American Red Cross to team up for a week of giving to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.A phone bank will be launched Tuesday at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.There are also three ways you can give starting right now.ABC7 Hurricane Florence ReliefP.O. Box 5967.Glendale, CA 91221Make your checks out to the American Red Cross and put "Florence Relief" in the memo line.