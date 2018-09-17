COMMUNITY & EVENTS

How to donate to victims of Hurricane Florence

Cars try to navigate a flooded road leading to Interstate 40 in Castle Hayne, N.C., after damage from Hurricane Florence cut off access to Wilmington, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7 is joining all ABC Owned Television stations across the country and the American Red Cross to team up for a week of giving to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

A phone bank will be launched Tuesday at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

There are also three ways you can give starting right now.

You can text 90999 and type "Florence.

You can mail a check to:

ABC7 Hurricane Florence Relief
P.O. Box 5967.
Glendale, CA 91221

Make your checks out to the American Red Cross and put "Florence Relief" in the memo line.

You can also donate by clicking on this link: redcross.org/donate/cm/abc7la.html/.
