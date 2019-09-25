Community & Events

Oklahoma husband uses 8 billboards to declare love to wife

TULSA, Okla. -- Saying "I love you" is one thing, but one Oklahoma husband is making men across the county look bad after his grand display of love.

Josh Wilson purchased space on eight billboards around Tulsa, originally using them to advertise for his water irrigation business. When the signs weren't doing the trick, he decided to re-purpose the billboards as a display of his affection for his wife of five years, reported KOKI.

"I decided I wanted to tell the world and tell my wife how much I love her in front of everybody," said Wilson.

The billboards read "Amy I love you more." Wilson's company logo is visible in the corner, to ensure the right Amy knew where the message came from.

"I wasn't in any trouble," said Wilson. "Every guy who has called me thought for sure I was in the dog house and in trouble, and I just for sure simply wanted to tell my wife that I loved her."

Now that the word is out, Wilson said they are changing the signs to a picture of the couple's dogs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoklahomarelationshipslovefeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: School bus crash in Inglewood leaves 8 with minor injuries
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in South LA
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Santa Ana warehouse
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino
Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
2 believed to be barricaded inside Pomona home after reports of shots fired
Show More
Alleged victim of former UCLA gynecologist speaks out
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Homelessness protesters removed from LA City Council chamber
OC Board of Supervisors votes to regulate group homes
Metro bus crash on 101 Fwy shuts down lanes in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News