Inglewood makes history by electing first Black woman to its city council

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When celebrating Black History Month, you don't always have to look too far in the past. In fact, the city of Inglewood made history just recently.A few months ago, we saw Vice President Kamala Harris make history by becoming the first Black and Asian woman elected Vice President of the United States.In Inglewood, Harris' fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister Dionne Faulk made history herself."This country has a history of having white-Caucasian males in leadership roles and so with our generation now, we're seeing the impact and the difference," Faulk said. "With women of color coming in and having leadership roles and making a difference in our communities.""Here we are, Black History Month and we make history," said Inglewood mayor James Butts.Dionne is the first Black woman to be elected to the Inglewood city council. She served on the Inglewood Unified School District Board of Education for four years beforehand, and now as a city councilmember she said her main focus is education."We have a great city, we have great new economic opportunities happening here, but for me, children will always be at the forefront of everything we do," Faulk said."It says everything to the children of the school district," Butts said. "That the sky's the limit and it also gives them a sense of looking at government as a future career path."Like Vice President Kamala Harris, Amanda Gormon and many Black women around the world, Faulk hopes to continue to inspire young women."I know that little Black and brown girls are watching me and so I'm looking forward to bringing them on board," Faulk said. "Guiding them and getting them involved in politics so that one day, one of them will take over this seat that I currently reside in."