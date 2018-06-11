COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Innovative art gallery pops up in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Loiter Galleries has popped up in Long Beach.



The innovative gallery transforms vacant spaces into temporary art exhibitions.

Loiter Galleries' grand opening happened at The Streets in downtown Long Beach.

The gallery provides artists with a location to showcase their work at little to no cost.

Long Beach-based photographer Vinny Picardi and painter Monica Flemming are featured.

The gallery owners say this will be the first of many pop-up gallery showcases for Long Beach artists in temporarily available storefronts.

The space in Long Beach will feature local art through the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartLong BeachLos Angeles County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News