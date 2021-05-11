Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Devon Rodriguez, an artist with a large following on social media, was walking down Hollywood Boulevard when he came across Dust-N-Bones."I thought his drawings were really beautiful so we sparked up a conversation. I told him that he should have his drawings on Instagram because people will love it," said Rodriguez.But Dust-N-Bones told him he didn't have an Instagram account and that he's currently experiencing homelessness. He lost his job due to the pandemic."I'm a welder by trade. So, I've got a really good resume when it comes to work. It's just the fact that a lot of people don't like hiring homeless people," said Dust-N-Bones.Rodriguez immediately turned to his phone to make the struggling artist an Instagram account."We took pictures of all his drawings, we posted them. And then I told my followers to go follow him. I posted on Tiktok and Instagram," said Rodriguez.In just two days, Dust-N-Bones received more than 120,000 followers.Watch the video above for the full report from Sophie Flay.