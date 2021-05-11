Community & Events

Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood

Devon Rodriguez, who has two million followers on Instagram, is giving back by helping a fellow artist in Hollywood.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Instagram influencer helps struggling artist in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Devon Rodriguez, an artist with a large following on social media, was walking down Hollywood Boulevard when he came across Dust-N-Bones.

"I thought his drawings were really beautiful so we sparked up a conversation. I told him that he should have his drawings on Instagram because people will love it," said Rodriguez.

But Dust-N-Bones told him he didn't have an Instagram account and that he's currently experiencing homelessness. He lost his job due to the pandemic.

"I'm a welder by trade. So, I've got a really good resume when it comes to work. It's just the fact that a lot of people don't like hiring homeless people," said Dust-N-Bones.

Rodriguez immediately turned to his phone to make the struggling artist an Instagram account.

"We took pictures of all his drawings, we posted them. And then I told my followers to go follow him. I posted on Tiktok and Instagram," said Rodriguez.

In just two days, Dust-N-Bones received more than 120,000 followers.

Watch the video above for the full report from Sophie Flay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeles countyartcommunity journalisthomelesshollywood walk of famein the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Newsom plans to invest $12 billion to tackle CA's homeless crisis
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
'Grey's Anatomy' is coming back for season 18
Lakers fan speaks out after alleging he lost eye to police projectile
'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway return
Show More
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
Video shows teens attack, rob Asian man in NorCal
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
More TOP STORIES News