Is your pet "Pooch Perfect"? Show us!

We are celebrating the premiere of ABC's new dog grooming competition series, "Pooch Perfect," Tuesday, March 30 at 8pm on ABC7.

The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.

Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, teams will face off each week in an epic grooming transformation!

We want to show off your precious pet! Submit a photo below, and you could see your Fido or Fifi on a future edition of Eyewitness News at 6am.

*Photo subjects must live in KABC-TV's five-county viewing area: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Riverside County or San Bernardino County.
