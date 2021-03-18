Is your pet "Pooch Perfect"? Show us!We are celebrating the premiere of ABC's new dog grooming competition series, "Pooch Perfect," Tuesday, March 30 at 8pm on ABC7.The eight-episode series will showcase 10 of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of paw-some themed challenges.Hosted by award-winning actress Rebel Wilson, teams will face off each week in an epic grooming transformation!We want to show off your precious pet! Submit a photo below, and you could see your Fido or Fifi on a future edition of Eyewitness News at 6am.