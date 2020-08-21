feed socal

'Paying bills, rent, everything, it's very difficult': LA Regional Food Back helps retired Hollywood resident

ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to help families at drive-thru distribution at the Hollywood Bowl
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult for many families during the Coronavirus pandemic. ABC7's Feed SoCal program and local food banks are stepping up support to our communities during this time of extraordinary need.

"People need help because of this pandemic," said Arit Williams, a retired Hollywood resident who stopped by a food distribution event supported by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at the Hollywood Bowl. "Paying bills, rent, everything, it's very difficult."

Williams, who suffers from diabetes and is on insulin as well as several other medications, only leaves home to pick up food.

"It's very dangerous for me," said Williams. "The pandemic is still killing people."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact, Los Angeles resident Kiyoshi Saavedra is the only person in his family still employed.

"This is our first time going to get food," said Saavedra. "We are four in my family and my hours have been reduced. So it's difficult."

"They give you meat and fruit and things that are really helpful," Saavedra added. "When people donate food, it's like giving love, just love."

How you can help families in need, text: FEEDSC to 41444
https://abc7.com/feedsocal/
