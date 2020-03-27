IUSD partners with non profits to hand out free produce to Inglewood residents

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- "In a time of crisis, this is when we show that we are at our best at this time," Hudnall Elementary School principal, Dawnyell Goolsby said.Inglewood Unified School District announced earlier this week that schools would be closed for the next two weeks, but they also announced that they would be distributing meals daily at seven different locations to students ages two to 19.IUSD county administrator, Dr. Erika Torres said the district wants the community to know how much they care."It's really important that all of our families within our community know that Inglewood Unified School District cares," Torres said. "And our students matter, our families matter."IUSD also partnered with the Social Justice Learning Institute and Food Forward to supply 200 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables for Inglewood families to pick up on a first-come first-served basis at Hudnall Elementary."I feel like this is very important because right now the people, they're struggling," said PTA president Noi Galo. "It's a stressful time and for our community to be able to give out like this.""When our families are going into the stores the produce is gone," Goolsby said. "And for a lot of our families, even on top of that they might not be able to afford it anyway because prices are pretty high right now. So being able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers it is a treat."This fresh produce giveaway was a community effort. Principal Goolsby said about 30 volunteers showed up to make it happen and they're hoping they can do it at least once a week."When things are going wrong in our world right now this is a time of uncertainty," Goolsby said. "And for our community to come out no matter what the crisis is to show that look, we're here to support, we want to make sure that you have what you need at home."Inglewood community members are welcome to come pick up fresh produce every Thursday morning at Hudnall Elementary School from 9:30-11:30 a.m. during the school closures.Hudnall Elementary School is located at 331 W. Olive Street, Inglewood CA 90301.