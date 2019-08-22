Community & Events

Jetpack men to wow crowds at Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The future is coming to the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

The airshow announced Thursday that two jetpack men will wow the crowds at the same time - the first time that has ever been done.

The show runs from Oct. 4-6 this year, and will also feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, the U-S Air Force F-35 Lightning-2 demo and much more.
