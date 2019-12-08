Jimmy Kimmel signs copy of new children's book, proceeds go to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jimmy Kimmel spent Saturday volunteering at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and then spent the evening raising money for the hospital.Kimmel appeared at the Barnes and Noble at The Grove to sign copies of his new children's book, "The Serious Goose."Every dollar he makes on this passion project will go to CHLA and to other children's hospitals around the country.Kimmel not only wrote it, he illustrated it, too. He also did all of the text by hand. He admitted it was a lot of work but said he's very happy about all the money going to kids who need it.Jimmy said this about CHLA:Kimmel said he hopes "The Serious Goose" will bring out the silly in you.