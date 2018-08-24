COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jonathan Gold tribute to take place Sunday at Los Angeles City Hall

Chef Wolfgang Puck, left, accepts his Gold Award as Los Angeles Times Food Critic Jonathan Gold looks on at the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Gold Award Party at Spago on May 8, 2017 (Dan Steinberg/Invision for Los Angeles Times Food Bowl/AP Images)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A public tribute to the late food critic Jonathan Gold will take place at the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday.

Gold, who wrote for the Los Angeles Times, was acclaimed for being an ambassador of Angeleno culture and a food guide to the city before dying in July at age 57 due to pancreatic cancer.

He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize while writing for LA Weekly.

MORE: SoCal lights up gold to remember beloved food critic, Jonathan Gold
EMBED More News Videos

Landmarks across the Los Angeles area were glowing gold Saturday night in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.


The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Spring Street steps of LA City Hall with a DJ set and the city's favorite food trucks serving up dishes.

A screening of never-before-seen moments from the documentary film "City of Gold," a documentary about the food critic, will also be showed.

Admission to the tribute is free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfoodcelebrity deathsfoodierestaurantsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
More News