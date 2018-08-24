EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3842174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Landmarks across the Los Angeles area were glowing gold Saturday night in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold.

A public tribute to the late food critic Jonathan Gold will take place at the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday.Gold, who wrote for the Los Angeles Times, was acclaimed for being an ambassador of Angeleno culture and a food guide to the city before dying in July at age 57 due to pancreatic cancer.He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize while writing for LA Weekly.The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Spring Street steps of LA City Hall with a DJ set and the city's favorite food trucks serving up dishes.A screening of never-before-seen moments from the documentary film "City of Gold," a documentary about the food critic, will also be showed.Admission to the tribute is free.