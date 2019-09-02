Community & Events

Kaiser Permanente employees stage protest on Labor Day against unfair working conditions

By ABC7.com staff
EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kaiser Permanente employees staged a protest on Labor Day against what they're calling unfair working conditions and the chain of hospitals being too focused on profits rather than healthcare.

Employees said Kaiser Permanente recorded profits of $5.2 billion in the first half of 2019, and said not enough of that money is being put back into hospital staffing and resources.

"It's very stressful - I've been there 28 years. I've never been this stressed in my life," said Kaiser employee Patrice Williams.

In a statement Kaiser Permanente stated, "We will continue to bargain fairly and strive for an agreement with the coalition. We know the union is making these allegations as part of their bargaining strategy, and we have answered each of them before."

"Kaiser has become focused on profits rather than patients and they're more worried about their numbers than insuring safe staffing," said Kaiser employee Eric Jines.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senator Kamala Harris attended the protest to support worker's rights.

"I think of it as a rally, I think of it as a moment where we are celebrating the leadership of organized labor that brought all of us whether you're a member of the union or not, better conditions, better wages, better, benefits," Harris said.

Kaiser Permanente employees told Eyewitness News that if the Kaiser doesn't negotiate an agreement that employees are willing to go on strike.
