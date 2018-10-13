Dozens of kids showed up at Rancho Los Cerritos to explore their creative side. The Long Beach historic site held one of its Creation Station events.Organizers said it's a chance for kids to unplug and enjoy some old-fashioned arts and crafts. The drop-in program takes place rain or shine.Each month there is a colored theme. This month's theme was outrageous orange.Besides crafts, old-fashioned children's games are also played. Many of the crafts have a tie to the history of Rancho Los Cerritos, like candle making.The free event takes place the first Saturday of each month, October through June.