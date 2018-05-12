Kids were the heroes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.The caped crusaders ran through a two-kilometer gauntlet of obstacles, physical challenges and riddles. It was the Superhero Run: Saving the Earth One Obstacle Course at a Time.The race took place at the South Coast Botanic Garden. It's part of their sustainable living educational program.Kids and their families were encouraged to dress as superheroes and take on villains trying to destroy the planet.The pint-sized heroes had to run through the garden's trails, gather water and recycle trash.