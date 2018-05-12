COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kids take part in Superhero Run: Saving the Earth One Obstacle Course at a Time

PALOS VERDES PENINSULA, Calif. (KABC) --
Kids were the heroes on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.


The caped crusaders ran through a two-kilometer gauntlet of obstacles, physical challenges and riddles. It was the Superhero Run: Saving the Earth One Obstacle Course at a Time.

The race took place at the South Coast Botanic Garden. It's part of their sustainable living educational program.

Kids and their families were encouraged to dress as superheroes and take on villains trying to destroy the planet.

The pint-sized heroes had to run through the garden's trails, gather water and recycle trash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrenrunningsuperheroesLos Angeles CountyPalos Verdes Peninsula
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News